Vice President Pence announced Saturday that President Trump is extending the travel ban restrictions to include the UK and Ireland. American citizens will still be permitted to travel but they will have enter through certain airports where they will be screened and then then asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The new restrictions will begin “midnight Monday night Eastern Standard Time.”

The United States has 51 coronavirus related deaths and 2,488 infections.

On Friday President Trump declared a National State of Emergency in the United States.