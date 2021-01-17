President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021. Each will take the oath of office, after which they will become the 46th president of the United States and the 49th vice president, respectively. Biden will become only the second Catholic to hold the nation’s highest office and Kamala Harris will become the first woman vice president and the first African American and the first South Asian American elected to the White House.

