Join Audrain Automobile Museum CEO, Donald Osborne, as he celebrates and walks you live through the new exhibit!

In this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition can be seen winners from legendary races from around the world such as the 1936 Delahaye 135 CS GP that came first overall in the 1938 24 Hours of Le Mans and the class winning 1952 OSCA MT4 LM Vignale Berlinetta; the 1930 Duesenberg ‘Fred Frame’ Special that finished second in the 1933 Indianapolis 500, the 1957 Chevrolet 150 ‘Black Widow’ that ran in NASCAR and the 1997 Ferrari F310B driven by the legendary Michael Schumacher in that year’s Formula 1 championship. This memorable group of cars have been paired with equally important examples of luxury and touring cars from the same manufacturers.

Included are the 1930 Duesenberg Model J Towncar by Murphy ordered new by Nanaline Duke, the 1927 Isotta Fraschini 8AS Fleetwood Roadster built for Rudolph Valentino and the 1961 OSCA 1600 GT coupe by Carrozzeria Touring that was a star of that year’s Turin Motor Show. Equally evocative pairs from Alfa Romeo and Jaguar round out the presentation. This is an unprecedented gathering of extraordinary vehicles displaying the range great manufacturers achieved in their products.

“From the Racetrack to the Opera: Marques That Did It All” will run through November 15, 2020.