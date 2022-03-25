WHERE HISTORY LIVES AND COMES TO LIFE
Don’t miss the Audrain Motorsport Newport-Bristol-Newport Veteran Car Tour this Sunday, March 27th starting at 10:00 a.m.
The car tour is a 40-mile round trip route from Ochre Court mansion in Newport to Bristol Harbor Inn and back, for veteran cars, on beautiful roads from historic Gilded Age Newport to historic Bristol and back.
A celebration in honor of the great history of early automobiling in Newport and Rhode Island and offering the opportunity for enthusiast owners of these products of astonishing imagination to use them in the manner in which they were intended.
Sponsored by Bonhams, a company with a long history of supporting early motoring, the Audrain Motorsport Newport-Bristol-Newport Tour will begin and end at Ochre Court, the magnificent 1892 mansion built for Ogden Goelet.
Spectators along the route are encouraged.
Here’s the route from Ochre Court to Bristol:
DEPART OCHRE COURT AT 10:00AM
- Ochre Point Ave, Newport, RI 02840
- Turn left onto Narragansett
- Turn right onto Bellevue Ave at traffic lights
- Pass the Audrain Automobile Museum 222 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840
- Turn right onto RI-138A E/Memorial Blvd at traffic lights
- Turn right onto Purgatory Rd at traffic lights
- At bottom of hill at Second Beach turn right onto Hanging Rock Rd
- At fork, stay left on Hanging Rock Rd towards Norman Bird Sanctuary
- Head north on Hanging Rock Rd and across junction with 3rd Beach Rd
- Continue onto Indian Ave
- Turn left onto Old Mill Ln towards RI-138
- Turn right onto Wapping Rd
- Turn left onto Sandy Point Ave at end of road toRI-138
- Turn right at traffic lights onto East Main Road, RI-138
- Turn left onto Union St at traffic lights
- Turn left to stay on Middle Rd at junction with Schoolhouse Lane
- Turn left onto Hedly St at crossroads next to Town Hall
- Turn Right at West Main Road traffic lights RI-114 N
- Move to left lane on West Main Rd then take left turn to Bristol
- Turn left at traffic lights onto Bristol Ferry Road/Turnpike R114N
- Turn left onto Mount Hope Bridge
- Bear left and follow sign for Rt. 114N
- Stay left to remain on Rt. 114N along the water on your left
- Continue straight on Hope St. to State St clock on the left
- Turn left onto State St by the clock
- Turn right onto Thames St
- Arrive at Bristol Harbor Inn
Here’s the route back to Newport:
DEPART BRISTOL HARBOR INN AT 1:30PM
-
- 259 Thames St, Bristol, RI 02809
- Turn left at the end of the road onto Constitution St
- Turn right at the 1st cross street onto Hope St/RI-114S
- Continue straight onto RI-114 S and cross Mount Hope Bridge
- Turn right at lights onto Bristol Ferry Road/RI-114 South
- Continue straight across junction with Sprague St towards R-138 S
- Turn right onto RI-138S East Main Road at Bank of Newport
- ATTENTION: At the cannon, bear right onto Middle Road
- Immediately cross junction with Hedly St at Town Hall, continue on Middle Road
- Turn right on Middle Road at junction with Schoolhouse Lane
- Turn left at junction onto Union St
- Turn right at traffic lights onto East Main Road
- ATTENTION: Turn left at traffic lights onto Sandy Point Ave
- Turn right onto Wapping Rd
- Turn left onto 3rd Beach Rd at Howland Park
- Turn right onto Green End Avenue at first crossroads intersection
- Turn left onto Paradise Avenue at first crossroads intersection
- Keep right onto Purgatory Road at Second Beach
- Turn left at traffic lights onto Memorial Blvd, RI-138A, past Easton’s Beach
- Turn left at traffic lights onto Bellevue Ave passing the Audrain Museum on the left
- Turn left at traffic lights onto Narragansett Ave
- Turn right at Ochre Point Ave
- Arrive at Ochre Court
