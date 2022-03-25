Don’t miss the Audrain Motorsport Newport-Bristol-Newport Veteran Car Tour this Sunday

Sponsored by Bonhams, a company with a long history of supporting early motoring, the Audrain Motorsport Newport-Bristol-Newport Tour will begin and end at Ochre Court, the magnificent 1892 mansion built for Ogden Goelet.

Spectators along the route are encouraged.

Here’s the route from Ochre Court to Bristol:

DEPART OCHRE COURT AT 10:00AM

Ochre Point Ave, Newport, RI 02840

Turn left onto Narragansett

Turn right onto Bellevue Ave at traffic lights

Pass the Audrain Automobile Museum 222 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840

222 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840 Turn right onto RI-138A E/Memorial Blvd at traffic lights

Turn right onto Purgatory Rd at traffic lights

At bottom of hill at Second Beach turn right onto Hanging Rock Rd

At fork, stay left on Hanging Rock Rd towards Norman Bird Sanctuary

Head north on Hanging Rock Rd and across junction with 3rd Beach Rd

Continue onto Indian Ave

Turn left onto Old Mill Ln towards RI-138

Turn right onto Wapping Rd

Turn left onto Sandy Point Ave at end of road toRI-138

Turn right at traffic lights onto East Main Road, RI-138

Turn left onto Union St at traffic lights

Turn left to stay on Middle Rd at junction with Schoolhouse Lane

Turn left onto Hedly St at crossroads next to Town Hall

Turn Right at West Main Road traffic lights RI-114 N

Move to left lane on West Main Rd then take left turn to Bristol

Turn left at traffic lights onto Bristol Ferry Road/Turnpike R114N

Turn left onto Mount Hope Bridge

Bear left and follow sign for Rt. 114N

Stay left to remain on Rt. 114N along the water on your left

Continue straight on Hope St. to State St clock on the left

Turn left onto State St by the clock

Turn right onto Thames St

Arrive at Bristol Harbor Inn

Here’s the route back to Newport:

DEPART BRISTOL HARBOR INN AT 1:30PM