Audrain Automobile Museum to host 8th Annual Daffodil Parade

Sunday, April 24, 2022 @ 8AM

The Audrain Automobile Museum in partnership with Newport Daffodil Days will host the 8th Annual Audrain Automobile Museum Daffodil Parade, known as “Driving Miss Daffodil”. This is an opportunity to celebrate the 1,200,000 daffodils that have been planted throughout the City of Newport during the Daffodil Days Festival. Decorate your vehicle!

Prizes will be awarded to the “best-dressed” car including a private tour of the Audrain Car Storage Facility. The route is approximately 10 miles and set to take 45 minutes to drive. The parade will conclude on Bellevue Avenue in front of the Audrain Automobile Museum at which point participants are free to disperse.

$50.00 per vehicle. The registration will cover permits, licenses, police escorts and all other associated costs. Remaining funds will be split between the Newport Daffodil Days Organization and the Audrain Automobile Museum.

Participants will receive:

Free admission to the Audrain Automobile Museum (guest passes redeemable within 1 year of the parade)

A $10 voucher to La Forge Casino Restaurant

