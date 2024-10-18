$13 Million Secured to Combat Lead Poisoning in Rhode Island Ahead of National Awareness Week

As National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week approaches—running from October 20 to 26—U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Representatives Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, have announced $13 million in federal funding to make homes safer for children in Providence and Woonsocket. Each city will receive $6.5 million from the federal Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program (LHR), aimed at reducing lead exposure in residential properties.

Community Support for Lead Abatement

Homeowners, renters, and landlords can apply for funding through their respective city programs, which partner with local agencies to hire professionals for lead paint abatement and remediation. This initiative is crucial, as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that nearly 300,000 housing units in Rhode Island have potential lead paint hazards, with over 90,000 of those in low-income households.

The LHR program not only alleviates financial burdens for families by covering lead hazard removal costs—potentially saving them thousands of dollars—but also enhances the overall safety and value of properties.

Health Risks of Lead Exposure

Exposure to lead-based paint poses significant health risks, particularly for children under six. Lead dust can be ingested or inhaled, leading to serious consequences such as brain damage, developmental delays, and learning difficulties. Approximately 1,300 children in Rhode Island are estimated to be lead poisoned each year, making timely intervention critical.

Local Leaders Advocate for Safety

“This funding represents a smart investment in remediating lead hazards, making homes safer, and improving the health outcomes for our children,” said Senator Reed, who has been instrumental in securing funds for the LHR program. Reed first established National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week in 1999.

Senator Whitehouse echoed the urgency of the situation, stating, “Too many older homes in Rhode Island contain hidden lead hazards. This new funding empowers homeowners to remove these dangers, ensuring a safer environment for families.”

Congressman Magaziner added, “There is no safe level of lead exposure. This funding will help Rhode Islanders eliminate lead from their homes, protecting the health of our children.”

“Lead has no place in our drinking water or household paint,” emphasized Congressman Amo. “These funds will support the health and safety of families throughout Rhode Island.”

National and Local Impact

The delegation’s efforts helped secure a total of $469,655,877 in LHR grants available nationwide. Laura Brion, Executive Director of the Childhood Lead Action Project, remarked, “This new influx of funding will allow hundreds of Rhode Island families to keep their children healthy and safe from lead, potentially changing the trajectory of their lives.”

To be eligible for the LHR program, families must meet income requirements and have a child in the home. A trained contractor will assess the property for lead hazards, which typically cost thousands of dollars to remove.

Next Steps for Interested Families

Families in Providence can apply through the Lead Safe Providence Program, while Woonsocket residents can access the Woonsocket Lead Hazard Reduction Program. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Landlords must comply with a new state law requiring a valid Certificate of Lead Conformance for residential properties built before 1978. The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends that children be screened for lead exposure at 18 and 36 months.

As the nation prepares to observe National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, this funding initiative marks a significant step toward safeguarding the health of Rhode Island’s children and families.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

