Senator Reed Announces $296,673 in Federal Funding for Rhode Islanders with Autism

In a significant move to enhance resources and support for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and developmental disabilities, U.S. Senator Jack Reed announced today the allocation of $296,673 in federal funds. This funding aims to raise awareness of the challenges faced by those with ASD while expanding programs that provide vital support for individuals, their families, and the community.

The federal funding, which comes through the Department of Justice’s Kevin and Avonte Program, is specifically designed to reduce injuries and fatalities among missing individuals with dementia and developmental disabilities. Grants from this initiative can reach up to $150,000, enabling comprehensive efforts to prevent wandering or elopement, which can pose significant dangers.

The Autism Project (TAP) is set to receive $149,994 from this funding, allowing it to broaden its educational efforts aimed at first responders, families, and community members regarding the dangers associated with wandering and elopement. This initiative is particularly focused on enhancing educational programming and reaching underserved and Spanish-speaking populations.

Additionally, the National Autism Association (NAA) will receive $146,679 to support its flagship safety program, the Big Red Safety Box. This program provides essential tools and educational materials to families and caregivers of individuals with ASD, ensuring they are well-equipped to handle crises related to wandering.

“Elopement and other dangers associated with ASD can be harrowing experiences for children and their families,” Senator Reed said. “These federal funds will equip law enforcement, first responders, and community members with the resources needed to spread awareness and save lives. I’m proud to support the vital work being done by TAP and the NAA.”

According to TAP, approximately 22,000 Rhode Islanders live with autism, with many of the new initiatives targeting families in urban areas like Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence, and Woonsocket.

Joanne Quinn, Executive Director of The Autism Project, expressed gratitude for the new funding, stating, “With these grant funds, TAP will create a greater library of materials on safety and elevate the voices of autistic individuals and their families from underserved communities.”

Since its inception in 2011, NAA’s Big Red Safety Box program has provided nearly 75,000 families across the U.S. with safety toolkits aimed at preventing wandering. Each kit includes educational materials, door/window alarms, and identification tools to help caregivers manage potential crises.

“The funds provided by Kevin and Avonte’s Law will help us continue to provide critical preventative tools to families,” said NAA Executive Director Krystal Higgins. “We are committed to expanding our outreach and partnerships to address the urgent need for safety programs.”

Elopement is a common occurrence among children with ASD, with approximately 49% of diagnosed individuals wandering away from caregivers or secure locations. This behavior can lead to dangerous situations, as drowning accounts for about 71% of wandering-related deaths among individuals with autism.

Senator Reed was instrumental in passing Kevin and Avonte’s Law, which is named in memory of two boys with autism who tragically lost their lives after wandering away from supervised settings. He has continued to advocate for its reauthorization, recently securing funding as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

This latest funding initiative marks a critical step in improving safety and support for Rhode Islanders living with autism and developmental disabilities, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to thrive.

