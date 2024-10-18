London Calling: Can Drake Maye Deliver a Patriots Victory Over the Jaguars

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars are limping into Week 7, both sitting at a dismal 1-5. But as they meet across the pond at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 20, in what’s being billed as a “must-win” for both sides, something’s gotta give.

This matchup marks the Patriots’ third trip to London, where they’ve dominated in the past, crushing Tampa Bay 35-7 in 2009 and annihilating the Rams 45-7 in 2012. But those were the golden days. Now, the Pats are a team struggling to find their footing under new head coach Jerod Mayo. They opened the season with a shocking upset over the Bengals but have since dropped five straight, a tailspin that’s put the team firmly in the AFC East basement.

But hope comes in the form of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who’s already being hailed as the franchise’s next big thing. Maye threw three touchdowns in his NFL debut last week against the Texans. Sure, the Patriots lost 41-21, but the kid showed flashes of brilliance. If he can exploit a Jacksonville defense that just got roasted by Caleb Williams for four scores, Maye might be poised for a breakout game.

On the other side, the Jaguars are staying in the U.K. for a second consecutive week after getting pounded by the Bears, 35-16. Jacksonville started 0-4, scraped together a dramatic win against the Colts, and promptly fell apart again in London. It’s no secret that head coach Doug Pederson is feeling the heat, with rumors swirling that changes could be imminent if this losing trend continues.

The Patriots have a historical edge over the Jags, boasting a 12-2 record against them, including a near-flawless postseason record of 4-1. But recent history doesn’t seem to matter much in this clash of two teams desperately trying to right the ship.

For New England, a win would mean momentum for Maye and the chance to build something for the future. For Jacksonville, it’s about staying afloat in a season that’s quickly sinking.

Bottom line? Both teams need this one badly, but only one will bring a victory back from London. Will it be the start of Maye’s ascent, or another chapter in the Patriots’ struggles? We’ll find out Sunday morning.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

