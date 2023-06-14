AAA: Rhode Island Gas Prices Remain the Same

Rhode Island’s average gas price is unchanged from last week ($3.50), averaging $3.50 per gallon. Today’s price is 7 cents higher than a month ago ($3.43), and $1.51 lower than June 5, 2022 ($5.01). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 9 cents lower than the national average.

“Despite strong gasoline demand to start the summer driving season here in the United States, supplies are up and oil prices are falling on weaker global demand expectations,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Cheaper oil and strong domestic gasoline production is helping to keep gas prices stable.”

AAA Northeast’s June 12 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 4 cents lower than last week ($3.55), averaging $3.59 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 5 cents higher than a month ago ($3.54) and is $1.42 cents lower than this day last year ($5.01).

