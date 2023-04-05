TRADEWIND AVIATION RELAUNCHES NEW YORK TO NEWPORT ROUTE FOR SUMMER 2023

To celebrate the start of summer in the Northeast, Tradewind Aviation is relaunching its Newport scheduled service, offering discerning travelers direct access to the Newport State Airport from the New York metropolitan area. With the service set to return on June 22nd, 2023, Tradewind Aviation invites weekenders, vacation homeowners, and anyone intrigued by the opulent history, engaging culture, and coastal setting of Newport to fly to the “Sailing Capital of the World” in style, making it a breeze to reach this renowned summer hotspot destination.

A premium operator of private and scheduled flights throughout the U.S. and Caribbean and named one of the top five U.S. airlines in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards in 2021 and 2022, Tradewind Aviation will offer the flight service between Westchester County Airport (HPN) and Newport State Airport (NPT) in Middletown, Rhode Island, just 10 minutes from downtown Newport. Tradewind Aviation’s flights from New York will depart from the Million Air private terminal, which offers complimentary parking, valet service, and streamlined security, allowing guests to arrive at the terminal just 30 minutes before departure.

The Newport service will feature round-trip flights on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays, along with select holiday Tuesdays between June 22nd and September 5th.

Flight time in either direction is only 35 minutes, and rates will range from $145 to $445 per seat each way, including taxes and fees.

Tradewind guests can expect an enjoyable, comfortable, and convenient flight in the Tradewind fleet of modern Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. Every flight offers complimentary refreshments, snacks, wine, beer, and the latest issue of Goodspeed, the airline’s inflight magazine onboard.

The ‘City by the Sea’ epitomizes quintessential coastal New England, and is rich in maritime tradition, Gilded Age mansions, cliffside walks, and seafood, all the makings for the perfect weekend getaway to this summer haven.

“Newport is one of those special places that once you’ve experienced it, you can’t wait to go back. We’re excited to relaunch our annual summer flights to offer travelers convenience from the greater New York area to one of New England’s most distinguished hotspots,” said David Zipkin, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Tradewind Aviation. “Our unique fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft ensures a comfortable flight and is perfectly suited for the relatively small runway in Newport, offering our guests an easy and efficient way to enjoy all that Newport has to offer while avoiding summer traffic.”

Booking for Tradewind’s Newport scheduled service is now available. Private charters to Newport are also available year-round for travelers looking to fly on their own time. For more information, to reserve a seat, or to book a private charter, please call 800-376-7922, or visit www.flytradewind.com.

