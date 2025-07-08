Obituary: Pauline Davis (1944-2025)

Pauline (Peterson) Davis, 80, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 3, 2025 surrounded by her children and her Pastor Jennifer Pedrick. Pauline was born in South Kingstown, RI to the late Paul Henry Peterson and Freelove Celina (Allen) Peterson. She grew up in North Kingstown and graduated from North Kingstown High School in 1962. She immediately enrolled in the Newport Hospital School of Nursing and was committed to helping others through nursing. As a young woman, she worked at South County Hospital and Newport Hospital, then later worked as a private duty nurse and at Grand Islander Nursing Home in Middletown. The last 19 years of her career were the most fulfilling, as she began to care for families through Visiting Nurse Service as a hospice nurse. During this time, she served 5 years as a nursing manager and received her Certified Hospice Nurse accreditation. Her work as a hospice nurse left a lasting impact on the community far and wide. She felt honored to care for her patients and their families during the final stage of life.

Pauline’s church community was always very important to her, and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church was her second home for many years. She volunteered many hours working with the Pastoral Care Team supporting families during illness and after loss. This team’s work during COVID was committed to maintaining connections to every parishioner when in-person connection was not possible.

In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and crafts, gardening and reading. Most of all, her nine grandchildren were the center of her attention and love.

Pauline is survived by her children: Stephanie Fagan (Tom) of Portsmouth, Paul Davis (Jill) of Brooklyn, CT, and Rachel Sautter (Michael Daly) of Greenfield, MA. She also leaves three sisters, Cynthia Carpenter, Susan Parsons, and Diane McGowan, and her nine beloved grandchildren: Jacob (Alexis) and Tyler Fagan, Ethan, Ella, Ana, Liam and Lila Davis, Vivienne and Esmé Sautter. She also leaves her dear friends at the Harbor House, especially her best friend Ann Daly.

Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, her brother-in-law Richard Carpenter, her niece Cristina Carpenter Sevin, and her cousin Jeffrey Allen.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 11 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 12 at 10:00am in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 http://www.smcportsmouth.org/

Pauline’s family would like to thank all the caregivers, family, and friends who helped her in her final days.