Buzzing Around Newport: Yacht Hopping for the Kids

The 12th Annual Newport Yacht Rendezvous took place on June 27, drawing more than 300 guests to Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. Attendees meandered the docks, hopping aboard yachts ranging from the 62-foot Andromeda to the 123-foot Invictus. Each vessel offered a signature cocktail and a glimpse into the luxurious life at sea.

Kelley Coen, chief advancement officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport, welcomed the crowd and highlighted several updates. First, she praised recently retired executive director Joe Pratt for his 11 years of transformative leadership, which elevated the organization to new heights. She then announced that construction had begun the previous week at the Church Street facility—marking the start of a major overhaul. In addition to physical improvements, new software systems will be implemented to create a safer, more welcoming environment when the building reopens in 2027.

But of course, the real heart of the evening was the mission: supporting the children of Newport who rely on the services and programs provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs. More than 200 local kids will enjoy a summer at Camp Grosvenor this year. The evening also spotlighted the Club’s school-year programs when the BGC Bratz hit the dance floor just as a delicious dinner from Russell Morin Catering & Events was served.

Looking sharp in a tan linen suit, Marlin DaCruz took the mic to introduce the evening’s featured speaker, 2025 Rhode Island Teen of the Year Adequoya Kamali Josephine Mathews. A Club alumnus himself, DaCruz described Mathews as “exactly what this world and generation needs,” praising her charisma, confidence, and ability to uplift others by helping them see their own light.

Mathews spoke with grace and power, sharing how the Club became a safe space where she could take pride in her ancestry, embrace her history, and discover a passion for advocacy. It was also where she found music production—a creative outlet for emotions she couldn’t always express in words. From her involvement with Mathletes and Conexion Latina to the Keystone Club and advocacy at the State House, it was easy to see why Mathews was named Youth of the Year.

