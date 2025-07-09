Gregory Arakelian Of Mott & Chace Closes Rhode Island’s Second Highest Land Sale of 2025 at $3.5M

A rare waterfront parcel in one of Rhode Island’s most exclusive enclaves has sold for $3.5 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced. The 4.9-acre property at 367 Poppasquash Road in Bristol is now the second highest land sale in the state for 2025 and marks the highest in Bristol County in a decade, according to Multiple Listing Service data.

Represented by Gregory Arakelian of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the buyers have acquired a singular piece of land in the private Poppasquash Point association—a neighborhood known for its sweeping estates and unobstructed views of Narragansett Bay.

The estate parcel features a six-yacht deep water dock and boathouse, a rare amenity on the Rhode Island coast. Its 270-degree vistas encompass the lively Bristol Harbor to the north, the colonial-era charm of downtown Bristol to the east, and the southern sailing lanes that stretch toward Newport.

Arakelian, a nationally recognized sales associate, has now brokered over 30 acres within Poppasquash Point. With a background in commercial markets and art history, his work reflects a deep understanding of both market dynamics and architectural heritage. His reputation as a trusted advisor in the state’s luxury real estate landscape continues to grow, particularly among clients seeking privacy, water access, and timeless views.

David Huberman and Tina Wiley of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers.

