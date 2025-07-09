SeaScape: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Ocean Avenue Estate, Listed for $8,600,000

283 Ocean Avenue | Newport, RI | 6 Beds, 7 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath | 5,470 Sq. Ft. of Interior Living Space | 4 Acres of Private, Landscaped Coastal Grounds | Offered by Eric Kirton of Lila Delman Compass for $8,600,000.

Introducing SeaScape, a breathtaking coastal estate perched high above Newport’s prestigious Ocean Avenue. With 270-degree panoramic views spanning the Atlantic Ocean, Prices Neck Cove, Green Bridge, SeaFair and Goose Neck Cove, this private four-acre sanctuary is one of the most spectacular offerings on Aquidneck Island.

Thoughtfully designed to celebrate its cinematic surroundings while offering complete privacy, SeaScape embodies the best of coastal New England living.

Originally constructed in 1988 and meticulously maintained ever since, the home spans 5,470 square feet and features six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interiors are casually elegant, ideal for gathering with family or entertaining guests, while still offering intimate spaces to slow down and take in the sea-salted breeze.

Every room was intentionally designed to frame the water, with views stretching across coves, cliffs, and gardens. The main living areas flow seamlessly, opening to sun-soaked terraces and lush grounds that feel like a hidden garden from a novel. Outside, the heated saltwater pool is your front-row seat to yacht-splashed horizons and pink-streaked sunsets.

And while the views may steal the show, the gardens are quietly enchanting. Mature, whimsical, and filled with tree-lined paths and tucked-away seating areas, the landscape offers moments of magic around every corner. SeaScape is as much about its connection to the “sea” as it is the cultivated “scape” that surrounds it.

Located a short distance from Newport Country Club, Baileys, Hazards, and Gooseberry Beach — and only a few minutes to downtown — this property is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

