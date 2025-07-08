Perched Above the Sakonnet, a Coastal Retreat With Room to Dream Lists for $4,500,000

17 Ferolbink Way, Little Compton, RI | 4 Beds | 2 Full Baths | 1 Half Bath | 3,713 Square Feet of Interior Living Space | 4.88 Acres of Coastal Grounds | Offered by Cherry Arnold of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s for $4,500,000.

Perched above the shimmering waters of the Sakonnet Passage, this rare oceanfront estate captures sweeping western views of Aquidneck Island and the Atlantic beyond. Tucked away on 4.88 private acres in one of Little Compton’s most exclusive enclaves, 17 Ferolbink Way offers the extraordinary opportunity to create a true coastal compound — a legacy property to be enjoyed for generations.

The grounds are perfectly suited for expansion, with room for an accessory dwelling, pool and pool house, pickleball court, barn, or gardens — whatever your vision of refined New England living may be. A stone path winds its way to the rocky beach below, offering direct access for swimming, kayaking, fishing, or simply basking in golden-hour sunsets with family and friends.

Inside, the home is designed with ease and elegance in mind. The main level features a flowing layout ideal for entertaining — including a sunlit living and dining area, an open eat-in kitchen and sunroom, a cozy library or office, and a tranquil first-floor primary suite — all oriented toward the sea. Upstairs, three additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a teak balcony offer elevated views of the ocean and Sachuest Point.

The pristine walk-out basement leads to an outdoor shower and path bordered by an artisan fieldstone retaining wall.

Just minutes from area beaches, Sakonnet Vineyards, Little Compton Commons, Young Family Farm, and Tiverton Four Corners, this one-of-a-kind estate marries natural beauty with the ease of coastal living.

