Amazon Driver Dressed As Woman Filmed Young Girls In Restroom At Wrentham Outlets; Arrested For Child Porn

Following a lengthy investigation, Jacob M. Guerrero, age 23, of 67 Summer Street, Woonsocket, RI was arrested on a warrant last night in Wrentham as he left the Amazon parking lot located opposite the Wrentham Outlets.

Mr. Guerrero, a delivery driver for Amazon, was transported to the Wrentham Police Department where he was booked and held without bail until his arraignment this morning at Wrentham District Court.

The initial incident and subsequent investigation began August 24, 2021 when Wrentham Police received a call from customers at the Wrentham Outlets reporting a person who appeared to be a man dressed as a woman acting suspiciously in the public Ladies bathroom.

During the August 24th incident, the suspect, wearing a blonde wig, reportedly entered the Ladies Room and occupied stalls next to adjoining stalls that women and younger girls, estimated to be 12-15 years old, were using.

When Wrentham Police Officers arrived, the suspect had left the area. The initial investigation revealed the suspect appeared to have a pen camera fastened to his sneaker. Pen cameras are easily concealed surveillance cameras that have the ability to record video and photos on Micro SD cards contained within the pen. The photos or video captured can then be transferred to any device, including cell phones and computers.

Upon reviewing surveillance camera footage, we were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle, leading to the identification of Mr. Guerrero. We subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Guerrero and executed that warrant on September 2, 2021 during a motor vehicle stop on High Street in Wrentham. Mr. Guerrero was charged at that time under MGL 272/105/B-1; Photographing an Unsuspecting Nude Person. He was released on bail later the same day.

The WPD investigation into Mr. Guerrero’s activities continued, including a search warrant for his personal vehicle and cell phone that uncovered sufficient evidence to secure a second arrest warrant for 12 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, MGL 272, Sec. 39C.

The evidence obtained from the search warrant includes twelve videos where the unsuspecting victims were either nude or partially nude.

Five of the twelve victims were under the age of 18. Of the victims under 18 years old, several are estimated to be between 8 and 11 years old. In at one case, the evidence suggests the suspect secretly recorded a young girl through her bedroom window as she undressed.

Mr. Guerrero is being arraigned this morning at Wrentham District Court.

This investigation is active and on-going, including several law enforcement agencies in more than one state. We will provide additional information at the appropriate time.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Wrentham Police Detective Robert O’Connell at 508-384-2121.

