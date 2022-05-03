Amazon to Reimburse U.S. Employees Who Travel for Abortions

In the wake of the leaked SCOTUS draft memo indicating that the court will likely overturn Roe vs. Wade, Amazon, the second-largest U.S. private employer, told staff it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions.

In a message sent to employees, obtained by Reuters, Amazon told its employees that the new work benefit would apply to an employee if an operation could not be done within 100 miles of their home and virtual care is not accessible.

The policy is effective retroactively from Jan. 1, 2022.

