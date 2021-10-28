Cuomo New York City Indoor Dining Ban

Andrew Cuomo Charged With Misdemeanor Sex Crime for Alleged Mansion Grope

Christian Winthrop·
The BuzzThe Net

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor sex crime for allegedly groping a woman at the New York Governor’s Mansion in 2020.

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court” a court spokesperson said in a statement. “As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.”

If convicted of forcible touching, Cuomo would have to register as a sex offender.

 

