Andrew Cuomo Charged With Misdemeanor Sex Crime for Alleged Mansion Grope

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor sex crime for allegedly groping a woman at the New York Governor’s Mansion in 2020.

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court” a court spokesperson said in a statement. “As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.”

If convicted of forcible touching, Cuomo would have to register as a sex offender.

NEW: Criminal charge against fmr Gov. Andrew Cuomo for Forcible Touching 130.52, NY courts spokesman confirms with the document. @Law360 story TK pic.twitter.com/LpobqJw8rb — Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) October 28, 2021

