Aquidneck Island Police/Fire charity hockey game returns Jan 15

The police and fire departments of Aquidneck Island are excited to announce the return of the annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey game. This year the game will be held at 330 PM on Sunday January 15, 2023 at St. George’s Ice Rink located on Purgatory Road in Middletown.

This year’s proceeds will be split to benefit two worthy causes. The first is to aid one of the Middletown School Department’s staff members in her fight against cancer. The second cause will be in conjunction with NOSOLO Brand. The unions and NOSOLO will be donating a portion of the proceeds to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Rhode Island to assist in raising awareness for the treatment of mental health of first responders.

A suggestion donation at the door of $10 per person and $20 per family will be greatly appreciated. In addition, they will be raffling off baskets from each union, as well as NOSOLO Brand, and will be running a 50/50 raffle. Parking will be in the main ice rink lot of St. George’s with overflow parking located at the Surfer’s End Lot of Second Beach.

If you would like to be a sponsor, or are looking for more information please contact:

David Guerriero dguerriero@middletownri.com 401-846-1144 ext 7023

Ben Costa bcosta@middletownri.com 401-846-1144 ext 7033

