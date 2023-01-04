COMPASS ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF PROVIDENCE OFFICE

Compass, the #1 residential real estate brokerage in the United States, announced Tuesday the official launch of its Providence, Rhode Island office, formerly branded as Lila Delman Compass. The office, located at 369 South Main Street on the East Side of Providence, is composed of multi-million dollar producing sales associates from various competitors across Rhode Island, as well as acclaimed Lila Delman Compass agents. A seasoned team of nearly 30 local experts, these Providence-based agents represented over $290M in 2022 sales volume.

“Our group of Providence-based agents approaches the real estate experience with a community-focused and collaborative mindset that is truly unmatched,” says Marc Decker, Regional Vice President of Compass New England. “With them at the forefront, I’m excited to continue to expand the Compass suite of services and programs to more buyers and sellers across Providence, Providence County, Barrington, and throughout the East Bay.”

Compass Providence is one of twelve Compass-owned offices across the state of Rhode Island — including offices operated by Lila Delman Compass and Randall Realtors Compass. All other Lila Delman Compass offices remain branded as such, universally recognized as Rhode Island’s leader in Coastal Luxury.

Compass’ Providence office roster includes three of the East Side’s top ten agents – Kira Greene, Kevin Fox, and Rebecca Mayer, all formerly of Residential Properties Ltd, as well as the Stephanie Basile Group, a legacy Lila Delman Compass team who ranks as one of the top three teams on the East Side, based on 2022 sales volume.** The Kirk | Schryver Team, formerly of Residential Properties Ltd and recognized as the #1 Team based on sales volume in both Bristol County and Barrington, Rhode Island, have also joined Compass.**

As the first agent to officially join Compass Providence, Kira Greene is optimistic for what is to come. “The Providence real estate market is uniquely positioned for a growth-filled future. When looking at where our market is heading, aligning with Compass, a forward-thinking brokerage, is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Compass’ inclusive corporate culture and innovative technology ensure agents provide an unparalleled real estate experience — the kind clients deserve.”

Having joined Lila Delman in 2019, Stephanie Basile is excited to deepen her alignment with Compass as an agent in the Providence office. “The Compass brand has strong ties to urban markets and is synonymous with cutting edge innovations. By rebranding the Providence office as Compass, we remain committed to our clients as we always have, while further capitalizing on an instantly recognizable name in the national real estate community. With access to a national network of 28,000+ agents, my sellers benefit from increased visibility for their listings, my buyers gain access to agent exclusive listings, and the strong network of referral agents that will take care of my clients wherever they go. It is an exciting opportunity I am thrilled to be a part of!”

In 2022, The Kirk | Schryver Team transacted more than $67M in residential real estate, having sold at least four times more $1M+ properties in both Bristol County and Barrington than any other agent or team.** On their move to Compass, Elizabeth Kirk stated, “The opportunity that Compass has presented to us, with its cutting-edge marketing, industry-leading platform, and collaborative culture, is in perfect alignment with what we need to continue offering the best for our clients.”2022 marked a banner year for Compass agents in New England. In 2022, Compass agents represented over $965M in Rhode Island real estate transactions alone.

