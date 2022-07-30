ART BUZZ: THE NEWPORT SHOW 2022 IS OPEN FOR THE WEEKEND

By Emily Randolph

The crowd was out in force, last night, at the opening preview gala at The Newport Show, presented by the Newport Historical Society at The Audrain Middletown. Hundreds of people attended, all looking for and buying treasures. The Show is now open for the weekend. Day and weekend passes can be purchased at the link at the bottom of the article.

What will you find there? The question is more what won’t you find there? Antique furniture, antique and contemporary art, vintage handbags, estate jewelry, rugs, porcelain, silver and antique botanical prints. It’s a bounty of loveliness from over two dozen exhibitions from across the country.

The Show serves as a foundational fundraising event of the year for two worthy local organizations — Newport Historical Society and Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County — and has raised more than $3M to date from proceeds and sponsorships. This year’s presenting sponsor is the Audrain Automobile Museum, including Shelley and Nicholas Schorsch, Elizabeth and Bill Kahane, and Shirley and Michael Weil.

The Chair of The Newport Show, Anne Hamilton, commented, “We are really pleased to be able to return to an in-person Show in our 15th year. We are excited about the new location, and hope that everyone interested in antiques – to view or to buy – will visit.”

About the Newport Historical Society

Since 1854, the Newport Historical Society has collected and preserved the artifacts, photographs, documents, publications, and genealogical records that relate to the history of Newport County, to act as a resource center for the education of the public about the history of Newport County, so that knowledge of the past may contribute to a fuller understanding of the present. For more information, please visit: www.NewportHistory.org

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County

Since 1956 the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County has provided quality programming for youth ages 5 to 18, serving over 5,500 adults, children and their families annually. In addition to the Central Clubhouse on Church Street and its Clubhouse at the Florence Gray Center in Newport’s North End, the Club operates Camp Grosvenor, a 95-acre summer day camp in Saunderstown, RI. The Clubs provide safe, fun environments for children to learn, grow and develop with focus in three core areas: health and wellness,

education and career development, and character leadership. For more information, please visit: https://www.bgcnewport.org

The Newport Show 2022

Saturday July 30, 2022 from 10am – 6pm

Sunday July 31, 2022 from 10am – 4pm

The Audrain Middletown

250 West Main Road

Middletown, RI

Tickets are available per day, $15, or for the weekend, $20, available here:

https://newportorg.ticketspice.com/newport-show-2022-general-admission-ticket

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!