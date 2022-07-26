Bartholomewtown Podcast: Allan Fung is Running for Congress

Former Cranston mayor and gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung wants to be Rhode Island’s next congressperson, representing the somewhat moderate second congressional district. Can he flip the seat from Democrat to GOP? Where does he stand on key issues? Bill Bartholomew sat down with Fung for an in-depth discussion.

