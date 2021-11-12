‘Beavertail Farm’ sells for $6.29 Million

Lila Delman Compass announced the sale of 589 Beavertail Road in Jamestown for $6,294,750. Bob Bailey, Manager of Lila Delman Compass’ Block Island office, represented the seller.

“I was honored to have the opportunity to sell this wonderful William Burgin designed home. Sited on 10 private acres, the oceanfront estate setting overlooks the entrance of Narragansett Bay, providing incredible views from Brenton Reef to Castle Hill,” commented Bob Bailey. “It was a pleasure to work with the sellers, the original owners, who exquisitely maintained the property over the past 20+ years.”

‘Beavertail Farm’ is an exceptional oceanfront home perfectly sited on 10 acres with commanding water views of the Narragansett Bay and the open ocean. Nestled on park-like grounds with mature cedar trees and meandering fields, this architecturally magnificent property lends itself to comfortable living while possessing elegance, sophistication and beauty. One of the most notable features is the spectacular circular staircase that leads from lower level all the way to the 3rd floor rooftop deck. The spacious great room opens to the cherry kitchen with granite counters, a dining area, and casual sitting area with a curved wall of windows overlooking the pastoral setting and ocean. The formal dining room and living room is ideal for entertaining. All five bedrooms are en-suite and provide captivating vistas of the water. Outside, enjoy the expansive patios while watching boats sail by. This waterfront home is a rare offering that enjoys complete privacy and tranquility by the sea.

