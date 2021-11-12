RIP Jacquelyn Sisson

Jacquelyn Sisson, 90, of Newport, passed away at home with her children by her side on November 7, 2021.

Jacquelyn was daughter of the late Melvin Sanford and Dorothy (Jurgens) Haggis.

Jacquelyn is preceded in death by her brother, Melvin “Butch” Sanford Jr of Tiverton, and her sister, Dorothy “Betty” E. Voogt, of Newport.

Jacquelyn is survived by her children, Frederic A. Sisson (Claudette Sisson) of Fall River, MA, Fletcher A. Sisson (Kathleen Sisson) of Middletown, Lloyd A. Sisson of Middletown, and Lynn A. Sisson of Newport. She additionally leaves three grandchildren, Andrew Sisson, Jeremy Sisson and Matthew Walsh, and one great-grandchild, Aaron Sisson.

Jacquelyn grew up in Tiverton and was a graduate of Roger’s High School class of 1949. She worked at the John Clarke Retirement Center until her retirement. She was an avid reader and loved jigsaw puzzles. She loved animals and had many cats and dogs throughout her lifetime.

Services for Mrs. Sisson will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

