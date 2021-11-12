Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon indicted for Contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, former adviser to former president Donald Trump, has been indicted by a grand jury with two counts of contempt of Congress for his refusal to provide testimony and documents to investigators looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.

“Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the Department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Friday. “Today’s charges reflect the Department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail.

READ THE INDICTMENT

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!