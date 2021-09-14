Chief of Naval Operations Hosts 24th International Seapower Symposium in Newport

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday is hosting more than 140 delegates, including the U.S. Secretary of the Navy and international heads of navies and coast guards from more than 100 nations, at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, September 14-17, for the 24th International Seapower Symposium.

“Peace does not happen by accident,” said Gilday. “That is why we sail with like-minded navies around the globe to keep the seas open and free. Together, we ensure access to the maritime commons and provide security, stability, and prosperity for all. Cooperation, when applied with naval power, promotes freedom and peace, and prevents intimidation and aggression. It also breeds trust, which is something you cannot surge.”

First held in Newport in 1969 and biennially thereafter, the International Seapower Symposium provides a forum for dialogue between international navies and coast guards to bolster maritime security by providing opportunities for international heads of navies and coast guards to collaborate, develop trust, and further navy-to-navy training.

“Meeting and working with our ally and partner nations to protect our mutual interests and sustain the open, rules-based international system continues to be an important and pressing challenge,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. “Through conferences like ISS, we build trust and enhance cooperation to ensure our commitment to a more prosperous global economy and collective security. I look forward to the dialogue and collaboration with my colleagues this week as we continue to enhance our strength in unity.”

Past International Seapower Symposiums have enhanced cooperation between allied and partner navies to counter arms, drug, and human trafficking, provide disaster relief and humanitarian assistance, coordinate search and rescue at sea, as well as thwart piracy, fishing and pollution violations.

This year’s symposium theme is “Strength in Unity,” and will offer opportunities for future international cooperation and collaboration.

U.S. Naval War College President Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield said USNWC is an ideal location for international heads of navies and coast guards to gather and collaborate along with maritime scholars.

“In this era of long-term competition, we continue to learn new ways to build and strengthen relationships with our allies and key international partners.” said Chatfield. “I’m honored to help host this important biennial event where so many international maritime leaders gather to discuss the conditions that contribute to the security of our seas and the vital flow of global commerce and communication that underpins all our nations’ economic prosperity.”

