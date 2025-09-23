Céad Míle Fáilte — Waterfront Compound With Historic Gate House & English Gardens Lists for $8,475,000

515 Indian Avenue | Middletown, RI | 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, 2 Half Bathrooms | 6,131 Sq. Ft. | 1.7 Acres | Offered by Alexandra Thursby of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty for $8,475,000.

Waterfront on Indian Avenue — Céad Míle Fáilte, “One Hundred Thousand Welcomes.” On the storied grounds of the former Stonybrook Estate, an extraordinary waterfront compound unfolds, offering a rare balance of history, privacy, and timeless coastal beauty. The estate includes a 4,609-square-foot Manor House, the historic 1,522-square-foot Horace Trumbauer Gate House (1935), and a gunite pool with cabana overlooking the Sakonnet River.

Designed in 1988, the Manor House blends traditional architectural elements with modern comfort. Steeply pitched slate roofs, tall gables, and half-timbering recall the grace of time-honored architecture, while interiors reveal an airy, open layout where nearly every room frames sweeping water views.

The kitchen, dining, living spaces, and primary suite open onto stone terraces that surround the pool and gardens, creating an effortless indoor–outdoor flow. Meticulous grounds featuring specimen trees, an English garden, and lush landscaping enrich the estate’s 1.7 acres, with sweeping water views serving as the backdrop.

The Horace Trumbauer Gate House, an architectural treasure in its own right, anchors the property’s historical significance while offering flexibility for guests or extended family. Together with the Manor House, cabana, and grounds, the estate creates a setting designed for gathering, entertaining, and enjoying coastal life at its finest.

Located along scenic Indian Avenue, the property is just 1.5 miles from Second and Third Beaches and a quick 15-minute drive to downtown Newport. Private yet connected, historic yet updated, this compound represents a rare opportunity to experience the very best of Rhode Island coastal living.

LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!