Mt. Hope Bay Views and Coastal Living — 11 Stonegate Road, Warren Listed at $1.45M

11 Stonegate Road | Warren, RI | 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2,665 Sq. Ft. | Attached 2-Car Garage (with bonus space) + Detached 2-Car Garage | Offered by Alicia Reynolds of Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,450,000.

Set in Warren’s coveted waterfront community of Touisset, 11 Stonegate Road is a coastal New England Cape that pairs relaxed elegance with everyday comfort. Framed by dazzling views of Mt. Hope Bay and just a minute’s walk to a secluded beach, this oversized four-bedroom residence sits on three-quarters of an acre shaped for indoor–outdoor living.

Inside, the main level unfolds with easy flow: a dining room, family room with fireplace, and a sizeable living room offer multiple places to gather. The spacious kitchen anchors the floor plan with a large island, extensive cabinetry, quartz countertops, and chef-grade appliances. A first-floor bedroom and full bath add welcome flexibility for guests or single-level living.

Upstairs, the primary suite is a serene retreat with a walk-in closet and a spa-like bath featuring a deep soaking tub, large walk-in shower, vessel sink, vanity, and generous storage. Two additional bedrooms complete the second floor. Throughout, natural light and bay-facing glimpses reinforce the home’s calm, coastal feel.

A whole-house generator provides peace of mind. The walkout connects to a large private yard with patio and fire pit, while a screened gazebo—set within landscape-architect-designed green space—invites slow mornings and long summer evenings. Storage and expansion options abound: there’s bonus flex space above the attached 2-car garage, plus a detached 2-car garage for additional possibilities (studio, gym, or guest overflow).

Life in Touisset offers a true community rhythm. Membership at TPCC includes private water access, tennis, pickleball, basketball, classes, and a community center. You’re minutes to town beaches, restaurants, and unique shops—Water Street’s cafés and boutiques overlook the Barrington River and make everyday errands feel like a stroll.

