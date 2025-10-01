Roger Federer Headlines 2026 Tennis Hall of Fame Nominees

Roger Federer, one of the most accomplished and beloved players in tennis history, leads the nominees for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. The announcement was made Wednesday.

Federer became the first man to capture 20 Grand Slam singles titles, setting a standard that shaped the sport’s modern era alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Known for his elegant footwork, versatile game, and dominance across surfaces, Federer finished his career with 103 singles titles and 1,251 match wins, trailing only Jimmy Connors in the Open Era.

He spent a record 237 consecutive weeks ranked No. 1, held the top spot for 310 total weeks, and guided Switzerland to the Davis Cup crown in 2014. Federer also won Olympic gold in doubles at the 2008 Beijing Games with partner Stan Wawrinka. His résumé includes victories at all four Grand Slam events, highlighted by eight Wimbledon trophies, six Australian Open titles, five U.S. Opens, and a French Open win that secured his career Grand Slam in 2009.

At his peak, Federer reached 10 consecutive major finals from 2005 to 2007 and appeared in 18 of 19 finals through 2010. His 23 straight Grand Slam semifinals and 36 consecutive quarterfinals remain among the sport’s most remarkable streaks.

Joining Federer on the ballot are Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, and Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova, a two-time major singles winner. In the Contributor category, broadcaster Mary Carillo and longtime tennis administrator Marshall Happer are nominated.

