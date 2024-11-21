Let Your Voice Be Heard: Nominations Now Open for the Best of Newport Buzz Awards 2024!

Welcome to the Best of Newport Buzz Awards 2024!

It’s time to celebrate the people, places, and businesses that make Newport shine! We’re calling on you to nominate your favorites for this year’s Best of Newport Buzz Awards.

Nomination Details:

Nomination Period: Open now until 11:59 PM on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2024 .

Nomination Period: Open now until 11:59 PM on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2024.
How to Nominate: Simply fill out the survey with your email address, nominate your top picks, and hit Submit on the final page of the ballot.

You don’t have to vote in every category, but every vote counts! Make sure you complete the survey and submit it to ensure your nominations are recorded.

Let’s recognize the best of the best in Newport for 2024—start nominating today!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a href="https://christianwinthrop028.survey.fm/best-of-newport-buzz-awards-2024">View Survey</a>

Important Notices

Fair Voting Policy: Newport Buzz reserves the right to disqualify any businesses or individuals found to be involved in voter fraud. Let’s keep the awards fair and fun for everyone!

Fair Voting Policy: Newport Buzz reserves the right to disqualify any businesses or individuals found to be involved in voter fraud. Let's keep the awards fair and fun for everyone!
Email Subscription: By submitting your nomination form, your email will automatically be added to our "Daily Buzz" email list. Stay in the loop with breaking news and important updates! If you prefer not to receive these emails, you can easily opt out by clicking "unsubscribe" on any of our communications.

Thank you for participating and supporting the Newport community!

