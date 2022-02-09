Biden administration funds program that would provide free crack pipes

The Biden administration is creating a $30 million program for non-profits to buy crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia for addicts to help limit infections among drug users.

A Health and Human Services spokesperson told the Washington Free Beacon, who first reported on this, that the grants would fund smoking kits with pipes for users to smoke crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine and “any illicit substances.”

Safe smoking kits are just one piece of equipment on a list of 20 items the Department of Health and Human Services outlined on the grant application for its harm reduction program.

Other items on the list were infectious disease testing kits, safe-sex kits, including PrEP resources and condoms, syringes “to prevent and control the spread of infectious diseases” and screening for infectious diseases.

Handing out pipes is also intended to prompt users to smoke rather than inject themselves with some substances, like meth, as injection is far riskier.

An HHS spokesperson told FOX News “The Harm Reduction Grant offered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and authorized by the American Rescue Plan is a grant program designed to help Americans who are struggling with substance use stay healthy and safe, prevent overdose death, and find pathways into evidence-based treatments.”

