Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki planning to leave White House this spring for MSNBC

White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans on leaving her role with the Biden administration in the coming weeks to take a job with MSNBC, according to multiple reports.

Axios broke the story Friday, citing sources familiar with her plans.

Psaki has not officially signed a contract with the progressive cable news network, but the talks are in the advanced stages, CNN reported.

The White House had no announcement to make about Psaki’s future.

“We don’t have anything to confirm about Jen’s length of planned service or any consideration about future plans,” a White House official said. “Jen is here and working hard every day on behalf of the President to get you the answers to the questions that you have, and that’s where her focus is.”

developing…

