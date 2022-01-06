Bill Bartholomew joins WPRO radio as Assistant Program Director/Executive Producer

Cumulus Media announced Thursday that it has appointed multimedia journalist Bill Bartholomew as Assistant Program Director/Executive Producer for NewsTalk 99.7 FM & AM 630 WPRO, the Voice of Southern New England. Bill Bartholomew is creator and host of “The Bartholomewtown Podcast,” a popular local political podcast that features in-depth interviews with local and national figures. In addition, Bartholomew is a regular contributor to Rhode Island PBS and is an accomplished musician. He holds a B.A. degree in Political Science from the University of Rhode Island.

Doug MacGunnigle, WPRO Program Director, said: “I’m excited to welcome Bill to the team. His experience in the digital realm, standing in the community, and political savvy will add greatly to the success of WPRO and be a tremendous asset as we move into new and exciting frontiers, both on the air and beyond.”

Bartholomew commented: “Joining the team at legendary platform WPRO on a daily basis is a tremendous opportunity for me, and one that I take extremely seriously. For nearly a century, WPRO has been a trusted source for southern New Englanders, and I look forward to collaborating with the station to expand the reach of my perspective and insight into the issues that are important to the region, introducing radio to a new audience, and expanding WPRO’s reach in the rapidly expanding digital space.”

