Harrison Avenue Home Sells For $15 Million

The Newport, RI real estate market remains red hot to start off 2022.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty on Thursday announced the sale of 101 Harrison Avenue in Newport,Rhode Island. The 3 Bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,161 square foot home sold for $15 million.

101 Harrison Avenue in Newport, RI is an extremely rare offering, with hundreds of feet of usable water-frontage including a small private beach. ⁠

The elevated home site provides panoramic views of the Newport Bridge, Harbor, and Narragansett Bay. Sprawling lawns to the water’s edge give the feeling of a secluded estate. Enjoy views of the seasonal boating activity, and year round nature Newport Harbor has to offer.

David Huberman represented the seller and Kate Kirby Greenman represented the buyer.

