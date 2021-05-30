(UPDATED)Blood on the Streets: Two stabbed in overnight Thames Street violence

(UPDATED – 10:25am) An early Sunday morning fight on Newport’s Lower Thames Street has led to two adult male stabbing victims.

The violence broke out around 12:20am at 546-548 Thames Street, a popular downtown Newport AirBnB/VRBO location. One victim has been transported Newport Hospital and then on to Rhode Island Hospital for surgery where he is in critical condition.

The second man was treated and released from Newport Hospital.

Sunday morning police were still on scene while the Newport Fire Department worked to wash the blood from the sidewalk using high-powered hoses.

Newport Police are still investigating the incident and have not yet issued a statement. .

This story will be updated.

