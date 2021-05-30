The Waterfront Concerts at King Park are back!

Music from Rosewood Trio (vocals, guitar, fiddle) kicks off the series on Friday June 18 from 5:00-7pm. A Tree Celebration at 4:30pm will mark the new trees planted by the Newport Tree Conservancy and the City of Newport.

The concerts are Free with plenty of lawn seating. Leashed pets are welcome.

Here’s to more music in the park!

Stay tuned for the NIMFest schedule posting soon and starting Sunday July 11.

