BREAKING: Newport Names Captain Ryan Duffy Interim Chief of Police

In the wake of Newport Police Chief Gary Silva recently announcing his retirement from the Department after 40 years of service, Newport Buzz has learned that the City of Newport will name Captain Ryan Duffy Interim Chief of Police while a formal selection process takes place.

Duffy is a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department.

Applications for the Chief’s position are currently only being accepted internally from the ranks of the Newport Police Department.

Chief Silva’s last day with the Department is Friday, February 24th.

developing…

