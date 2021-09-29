BREAKING: Rogers High on lockdown after reports of man with gun on campus

UPDATE: 2:09pm from Rogers Principal Jared Vance

Hello Viking Community,

Today just after lunch, a student reported to have seen an individual on campus with a gun. Out of an abundance of caution we enacted our lockdown procedures. Newport Police responded immediately and in collaboration with school administration began their investigation. Upon conclusion, the student statements were deemed false and not credible. After which the lockdown was lifted and students were returned to class.



We appreciate the quick response of our students and staff and the support from the Newport Police who responded immediately to the call.



Regards,

Jared B. Vance M.Ed.

—-

Shortly before 1pm Wednesday afternoon, Rogers High School was placed on lockdown after a student reported seeing a man with a gun on campus. More than a dozen marked and marked police cars from Newport and Middletown raced to the scene to attempt to locate the reported man with a gun.

There was NO SHOOTING reported, no injuries and all students are currently safe.

There are rumors that the report was a false accusation made by a student but those are unconfirmed at the moment.

This story will be updated….

