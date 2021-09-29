UPDATE: Reports of man with gun at Rogers High School deemed “false and not credible”

Update from Rogers High School principal Jared Vance:

Hello Viking Community,

Today just after lunch, a student reported to have seen an individual on campus with a gun. Out of an abundance of caution we enacted our lockdown procedures. Newport Police responded immediately and in collaboration with school administration began their investigation. Upon conclusion, the student statements were deemed false and not credible. After which the lockdown was lifted and students were returned to class.



We appreciate the quick response of our students and staff and the support from the Newport Police who responded immediately to the call.



Regards,

Jared B. Vance M.Ed.

