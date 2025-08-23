Front entrance of the new 167,000-square-foot Rogers High School with modern glass façade

Buzzing Around Newport: 11 Days Until School Starts and the New Rogers High School is Ready!

Colleen McGrath·
Local

At the August 22 ceremony marking the completion of the new Rogers High School in Newport, RI, members of the Class of 2026 held one end of a red ribbon while alumni from the Class of 1958 grasped the other. The Class of 1958 was the first to graduate from the original Wickham Road campus, and the Class of 2026 will be the first to graduate from the new 167,000-square-foot facility.

Senator Jack Reed praised the community for coming together to build a state-of-the-art school that features modern science labs, a spacious gymnasium, an auditorium, and a commercial kitchen that any Newport chef would envy. The new Seaside Café, scheduled to open in October with its own public entrance, will give culinary students invaluable hands-on training. It’s expected to become a favorite among local diners as it replaces the Colonial Dining Room.

The cafeteria opens directly to the main lobby. One tour guest noted a sign reading: “Breakfast, lunch and supper are provided FREE to all students.” A school representative explained that supper will be available to those taking part in after-school programs, sports, and tutoring.

Newport Public Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain highlighted the school’s advanced security systems and pointed out that the new building has half as many doors as the sprawling old facility—still visible in demolition nearby. From the wide corridors to the abundant natural light, nearly every design detail drew compliments. One former RHS teacher was particularly impressed by the automated shades that lower to darken and cool classrooms.

Jermain also commended carpentry students for salvaging and repurposing the gymnasium floor from the old building.

The new school year begins on September 3. Go Vikings!

A map of the new Rogers High School campus
Community members and alumni gather to celebrate the opening of the new Rogers High School.
Members of the public gathering outside of the new Rogers High School
Senator Jack Reed delivers remarks at the dedication of the new Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island
Senator Jack Reed congratulated the community on working together to open the new building
School Building Committee co-chair Louisa Boatwright delivers remarks at the new Rogers High School ribbon cutting in Newport, RI
School Building Committee co-chair Louisa Boatwright
Vivan Spencer gives former school committee Jo Eva Gaines a congratulatory hug
Newport Public Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, Middletown Councilor Peter Connerton, and former RHS Alumni president Kathy McGrath
Brian and Debbie Arnold with their grandson John and School Committee member and School Building Committee co-chair Becky Bolan
New Rogers High School gym in Newport RI
People explore the new gym at Rogers High School
Rogers High School Newport RI Athletic Hall of Fame
Profiles of members of the Rogers High School Athletic Hall of Fame line the hall outside the new gym
Rogers High School auditorium in Newport RI
Looking into the new auditorium
State of the art classroom at Rogers High School in Newport RI
Touch-screens replace chalkboards in classrooms
The kitchen for the culinary program at Rogers High School
A state-of-the-art culinary classroom to support Rhode Island’s hospitality industry
Computer message boards in hallways; this one indicated “11 days until school starts!”
Classrooms are configured in different ways to meet student needs
The Seaside Café will be open to the public in October
The cafeteria where free meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be available to students
Shauna Maguire and Miki Ohlsen
A classroom with plugs suspended from the ceiling will be helpful to students plugging in media equipment
New Rogers High School cafeteria in Newport RI
Overlooking the lobby where students can eat meals from the cafeteria
The old Rogers High School building being demolished as people toured the new building
The New Rogers High School in Newport RI is open
Rogers High School construction is complete

 

 

 

