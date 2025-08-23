Buzzing Around Newport: 11 Days Until School Starts and the New Rogers High School is Ready!

At the August 22 ceremony marking the completion of the new Rogers High School in Newport, RI, members of the Class of 2026 held one end of a red ribbon while alumni from the Class of 1958 grasped the other. The Class of 1958 was the first to graduate from the original Wickham Road campus, and the Class of 2026 will be the first to graduate from the new 167,000-square-foot facility.

Senator Jack Reed praised the community for coming together to build a state-of-the-art school that features modern science labs, a spacious gymnasium, an auditorium, and a commercial kitchen that any Newport chef would envy. The new Seaside Café, scheduled to open in October with its own public entrance, will give culinary students invaluable hands-on training. It’s expected to become a favorite among local diners as it replaces the Colonial Dining Room.

The cafeteria opens directly to the main lobby. One tour guest noted a sign reading: “Breakfast, lunch and supper are provided FREE to all students.” A school representative explained that supper will be available to those taking part in after-school programs, sports, and tutoring.

Newport Public Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain highlighted the school’s advanced security systems and pointed out that the new building has half as many doors as the sprawling old facility—still visible in demolition nearby. From the wide corridors to the abundant natural light, nearly every design detail drew compliments. One former RHS teacher was particularly impressed by the automated shades that lower to darken and cool classrooms.

Jermain also commended carpentry students for salvaging and repurposing the gymnasium floor from the old building.

The new school year begins on September 3. Go Vikings!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!