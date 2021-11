The Newport Folk Festival today released a thank you highlight video from the 2021 festival and announced that the 2022 Newport Folk Festival will take place from July 20 – 24 with ticket on-sale dates announced early in the new year.





Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!