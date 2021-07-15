Britney celebrates court ruling w/ cartwheels, horseback riding, & flipping the bird to her father

Britney Spears took to social media Wednesday night after the judge in her conservatorship case granted her request to hire her own attorney where she told the judge, “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse.”

On Instagram, Spears was a bit more animated.

Coming along, folks … coming along 🖕🏻!!!!! New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today 🤸‍♂️🤷‍♀️🐎 !!!! #FreeBritney

Interestingly, Spears had a similar message this Spring.

