Johnson & Johnson recalls Aveeno, Neutrogena sunscreens over cancer-causing chemical

Johnson & Johnson is recalling all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveno aerosol sunscreen product lines after internal testing identified low levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some samples of the products. Consumers should stop using the affected products and follow the instructions set forth below.

The only sunscreen products impacted are aerosol products, specifically:

NEUTROGENA ® Beach Defense ® aerosol sunscreen,

Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, NEUTROGENA ® Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen,

Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen, NEUTROGENA ® Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen,

Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen, NEUTROGENA ® Ultra Sheer ® aerosol sunscreen, and

Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen, and AVEENO® Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. Benzene can be absorbed, to varying degrees, by inhalation, through the skin, and orally. Based on exposure modeling and the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) framework, daily exposure to benzene in these aerosol sunscreen products at the levels detected in their testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Out of an abundance of caution, they are recalling all lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen products.

While benzene is not an ingredient in any of their sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products.

Consumers should stop using these specific products and appropriately discard them. Consumers may contact the JJCI Consumer Care Center 24/7 with questions or to request a refund by calling 1-800-458-1673.

