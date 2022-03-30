Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia frontotemporal dementia, is “stepping away” from acting

Follow along on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/newportbuzz/

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a form of frontotemporal dementia, his family announced Wednesday on social media.

To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. Love,

Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis)





Aphasia is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.

Aphasia typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative). The severity of aphasia depends on a number of conditions, including the cause and the extent of the brain damage.

Once the cause has been addressed, the main treatment for aphasia is speech and language therapy. The person with aphasia relearns and practices language skills and learns to use other ways to communicate. Family members often participate in the process, helping the person communicate.

Follow along on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/newportbuzz/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!