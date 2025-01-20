Buzzing Around Newport: Aquidneck Island Police Edge Out Firefighters 7-6 in Guns ‘N Hoses Charity Hockey Game

Aquidneck Island locals gathered at St. George’s Ice Rink on Jan. 19 to attend the 4th Annual Guns ‘N Hoses charity hockey tournament. Members of Aquidneck Island police departments faced off against firefighters in a spirited match. Proceeds from the game benefited 3-year-old Rémi Vassallo and his family. Rémi, born with a complex congenital heart defect, has undergone multiple surgeries and requires a tracheostomy tube and ventilator to assist with his breathing.

Despite the many cheers for Liam Leys, the Aquidneck Island Police team secured their fourth victory in the annual charity match, winning 7-6. The event was spearheaded by Elysha and Dave Guerriero, with Sgt. Guerriero coaching the Newport Whalers. Elysha remarked that each year they strive to make the event bigger and better for the community.

Children enjoyed the “Chuck a Duck” competition during intermission, where dozens of kids lined up to throw their rubber ducks onto the ice. Colten Costa emerged as the winner, with his duck traveling the farthest.

In addition to supporting the Vassallo family, a portion of the funds raised will be donated to NAMI RI through NoSolo. NAMI RI promotes mental health awareness for first responders. If you couldn’t attend but would like to contribute, you can Venmo @FOPMiddletownLodge21 or drop off a check payable to Middletown FOP Lodge 21 at the Middletown Police Department, 123 Valley Road.

