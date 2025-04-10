Obituary: Lynn M. Challoner (1958-2025)

Lynn M. Challoner, 66, of Newport, RI, died on March 9, 2025.

She was the longtime partner of John W. Scott III.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Eileen (Mello) Challoner.

Lynn had such a big heart, she was the sweetest, kindest and gentlest one of us. She never had a bad word to say about anyone and always pointed out the good in everyone.

Lynn went to Middletown High School. Her favorite career was working with children, molding their minds, encouraging free spirits, and teaching them respect for their parents.

She worked for the after-school program at Forest Ave. School. Lynn also worked at the after-school program at the Y.M.C.A. and at their summer camp. Lynn worked for TJ Maxx where she retired.

Sometimes life is hard to figure out. Lynn, you will be greatly missed by all you have reached out to in your life.

Lynn loved life, I have lost my other half, it was an amazing 19-year ride with you.

You are a diamond in the rough.

In addition to John, she leaves her three brothers, Ralph Challoner (Amy) of Alabama, Keith Challoner (Emily) of Middletown and Norman Challoner of Newport.

Lynn also leaves nieces and nephews, Kacey, Keith Jr., Jennifer and Heather Marie Challoner, Cristina, Michael, Scott and Anthony Peer as well as her great niece and nephew Tyler and Miles.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Prayer Services will begin at 1:00 PM in the funeral home.

Burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.