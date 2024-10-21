Coast Guard Rescues Three Boaters from Disabled Vessel Near Narragansett Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescued three people from a disabled boat near Whale Rock and Narragansett Beach on Saturday, after the vessel drifted dangerously close to the rocks.

According to the Coast Guard, the 19-foot boat became disabled, leaving its passengers unable to anchor or control the craft as it approached the rocky coastline. Multiple reports of the stranded vessel were received by the Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England command center, prompting a swift response.

A rescue crew from Station Point Judith arrived at the scene and safely brought all three individuals on board. No injuries were reported, and the boaters did not require further medical attention after being evaluated.

The boat was recovered by a commercial salvage team before it could crash into the rocks.

The Coast Guard credited quick action and collaboration among emergency responders for preventing what could have been a much more dangerous situation.

