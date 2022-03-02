Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was the designated survivor for President Biden’s State of the Union

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is the designated survivor for President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address, according to multiple reports.

Designated survivors sit out the State of the Union address in case disaster strikes

Raimondo, the former Governor of Rhode Island, is tenth in the presidential line of succession.

The presidential line of succession is outlined in the Presidential Succession Act of 1792.

The current line of succession is:

Vice President Kamala Harris Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi President Pro Tempore of the Senate Patrick Leahy Secretary of State Antony Blinken Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Attorney General Merrick Garland Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!