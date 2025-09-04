Community Split as Newport Turns Spring and Bowery Into Three-Way Stop

The City of Newport just installed a stop sign at the corner of Spring Street and Bowery/Young Street, turning it into a three-way stop. The move comes after the city’s Interdepartmental Traffic Committee flagged the intersection as a hotspot for crashes, citing lousy sight lines caused by nearby buildings.

But not everyone’s convinced. The new sign has already stirred fierce debate among locals, with some calling it a needed safety measure and others blasting it as unnecessary and disruptive to traffic flow.

To ease the transition, a flashing message board is on site warning drivers of the change. Police say motorists should slow down and pay attention, as officers will be out in force conducting extra traffic stops in the area.

For now, Newport cops are giving drivers a month-long grace period — issuing warnings instead of tickets to anyone who blows through the new stop.

So, whether you think it’s a lifesaver or just another red octagon to ignore, be ready: Spring and Bowery/Young is officially a full stop.

