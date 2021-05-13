(WATCH) Fauci says fully vaccinated do NOT need to wear masks outdoors

Dr. Anthony Fauci has finally said that fully people vaccinated do not need to wear masks when they’re outside.

“We’ve got to make that transition,” Fauci said Thursday morning during an interview on CBS This Morning. “If you are vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outside.”

“It would be a very unusual situation, if you were going into a completely crowded situation where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask,” Fauci added. “But any other time, if you’re vaccinated and you’re outside, put aside your mask. You don’t have to wear it.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci confirms, “If you are vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outside.” 😷 pic.twitter.com/Wcy3AsPnnP — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 13, 2021

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!